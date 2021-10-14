By Trend

Russia allowed the supply of apples from 70 Azerbaijani enterprises, which plan to export 153,397 tons of their products by the end of 2021, Chairman of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan Goshgar Tahmazli said at a press conference dedicated to the agency's activities over the past nine months, Trend reports.

In this regard, Chairman of the Food Safety Agency said that Azerbaijan's apple exports to Russia will grow by 229 percent compared to last year.

According to Tahmazli, data on 309 greenhouse farms in Azerbaijan were sent to Russia in 9M2021 in connection with the removal of temporary restrictions on the export of tomatoes and apples to this country.

The head of the agency noted that from May 18 to 28, 2021, the Russian delegation, together with the agency's specialists, conducted monitoring in more than 40 greenhouses in a number of regions of Azerbaijan.

"As a result of the information provided and joint video monitoring, 187 Azerbaijani enterprises were allowed to export tomatoes to Russia," Takhmazli said.

