Azerbaijan remained the major electricity exporter to neighbouring Georgia during the period of January-November 2020

The country exported 575 million kWh of electricity to Georgia, which accounted for 45.2 percent of the overall 1.2 billion kWh of electricity imported to Georgia during the reporting period.

Georgia received $29.5 million worth of electricity from Azerbaijan, which is by 34.7 percent less compared to the corresponding period of 2019.

Moreover, electricity transit from Azerbaijan to Turkey through Georgia amounted to 101.7 million kWh during the first eleven months of the year.

Azerbaijan also exported 1.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas worth $208 million to Georgia during the period of January-November this year, which is by 4.1 percent less than during the same period of 2019.

It should be noted that Georgia received 1.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas worth $285 million from Azerbaijan in 2019. In addition, it should be noted that Azerbaijan has reduced the price of natural gas sold to Georgia since December. Under the agreement, Georgia will receive 200 million cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan at preferential prices.

Additionally, Azerbaijan accounted for 8.1 percent of the total turnover of Georgia during the first eleven months of the year. Thus, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $831.3 million during the reported period.

Azerbaijan ranks fourth among the major trading partners of Georgia, following Turkey with $1.4 billion, Russia with $1.1 billion and China with $1 billion.

The volume of oil bitumen exports from Azerbaijan to Georgia increased by 5.5 times in January-November 2020. During the reported period, Azerbaijan exported 76,700 tons of oil bitumen to Georgia, accounting for 63.7 percent of total Georgia’s import. Thus, Azerbaijan ranked first among Georgia’s exporters of oil bitumen during the first eleven months of the year.

