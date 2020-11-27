By Trend

The yield of citrus fruits has increased in Azerbaijan, Head of the Fruit Growing Department of the Ministry of Agriculture Surkhay Novruzov told Trend.

According to Novruzov, the increase in yields was recorded mainly for lemon, feijoa, orange, and tangerines.

The yield of citrus fruits in 2019 increased by 3 percent for lemons, 11 percent - for feijoa, 7 percent - for oranges, and about 2 percent - for tangerines compared to 2018, Novruzov said.

