The volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $17.8 billion in January-September 2020, the State Statistics Committee has reported.

Of the total volume of the trade turnover, export amounted to $10 billion or 56.1 per cent, while import amounted to $7.8 billion or 43.9 per cent. Thus, foreign trade turnover resulted in a surplus of $2.1 billion.

The country's foreign trade turnover decreased by 28.2 per cent in actual terms and by 22 per cent in real terms, compared to the corresponding period of 2019. Of which, import decreased by 38.7 per cent and export by 10 per cent.

Moreover, legal entities and individual entrepreneurs in the country carried out trade operations with partners in 178 countries. Goods were exported to 107 countries and imported from 167 countries.

Furthermore, during the reporting period, exports of non-oil and gas products decreased by 9.2 per cent in actual terms and by 18.2 per cent in real terms, compared to the same period last year, and amounted to $1.2 billion.

Top five countries importing Azerbaijani products were Italy with 29.5 per cent of exports, Turkey with 19.9 per cent, Russia with 4.7 per cent, Greece with 4.1 percent and China with 4 percent. Georgia accounted for 3.5 per cent of Azerbaijan’s total export volume.

Likewise, in terms of non-oil and gas products export, the most export volume accounts for Russia with 37.9 per cent, Turkey with 19.6 per cent, Switzerland with 12.9 per cent, Georgia with 7.8 per cent and China with 2.6 per cent. Italy’s share in non-oil and gas products export amounted to 1.8 per cent.

Additionally, leading countries in terms of imported goods to the country are Russia with 18.4 percent, Turkey with 14.4 per cent, China with 13 per cent, the United States with 6.7 per cent and Germany with 5.3 per cent. Italy accounts for 3.9 per cent in the total value of imported goods.

