Azerbaijani State Agency for Automobile Roads (AAYDA) completed Shahriyar-Kalakhana road of special importance in Shamakhi district, Trend reports citing the agency.

As reported, on September 11, 2020, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev adopted a decree to allocate 3.5 million manat ($2 million) to the agency for the reconstruction of the Shahriyar-Kalakhana road section, connecting 2 settlements with a population of 3,000 people, within the construction of the Baku-Shamakhi-Yevlakh highway (122 km), out of the amount specified in the item ‘Distribution of funds from Azerbaijan’s 2020 state budget for public capital investments (investment expenditures) on the construction and reconstruction of highways’.

"Based on the project for the Shahriyar-Kalakhan road’s construction, it was overhauled and improved in accordance with the IV category," the agency said. "Within the project, at the initial stage, work was carried out to dismantle the existing pavement, remove the deformed parts of the roadway and soil, as well as lay gravel and new pavement. Then, work was carried out to lay a new asphalt concrete pavement with a thickness of 12 cm."

