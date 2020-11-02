By Trend

The Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) has paid compensations worth over 551 million manat ($324.1 million) to 23,573 depositors of the closed Ata Bank, Amrah Bank, AG Bank, and NBC Bank, Trend reports with reference to ADİF.

According to ADIF, 4,340 depositors of AG Bank received over 81.4 million manat ($47.8 million), 4,030 depositors of NBC Bank - 115.1 million manat ($88.8 million), 9,520 depositors of Ata Bank – 221 million manat ($130 million), 5,650 depositors of Amrah Bank - 133.8 million manat ($78.7 million).

Payments of compensation to the depositors of Ata Bank and Amrah Bank are made from June 1, 2020, and are paid in the non-cash form via debit cards of Kapital Bank OJSC.

Depositors of AG Bank and NBC Bank have been compensating since June 16, 2020, and are paid by bank transfer via debit cards of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) OJSC.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 2)

