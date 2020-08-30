By Trend

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 16.821 manat or 0.5 percent.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,290.7652 manat, which is 1.4 percent less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Aug. 17 3,303.8820 Aug. 24 3,287.367 Aug. 18 3,385.5755 Aug. 25 3,287.163 Aug. 19 3,389.7575 Aug. 26 3,271.234 Aug. 20 3,310.8095 Aug. 27 3,303.874 Aug. 21 3,311.5660 Aug. 28 3,304.188 Average weekly 3,340.3181 Average weekly 3,290.7652

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 1.3847 manat or 3 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 45.5119 manat, which is 1.9 percent less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Aug. 17 44.9055 Aug. 24 45.067 Aug. 18 47.2866 Aug. 25 45.1355 Aug. 19 47.0467 Aug. 26 44.7047 Aug. 20 46.1610 Aug. 27 46.2006 Aug. 21 46.5943 Aug. 28 46.4517 Average weekly 46.3988 Average weekly 45.5119

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 29.563 manat or 1.8 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,578.207 manat, which is 2 percent less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Aug. 17 1,621.5875 Aug. 24 1,562.538 Aug. 18 1,637.4485 Aug. 25 1,574.243 Aug. 19 1,621.0945 Aug. 26 1,574.353 Aug. 20 1,598.6800 Aug. 27 1,587.8 Aug. 21 1,573.3500 Aug. 28 1,592.101 Average weekly 1,610.4321 Average weekly 1,578.207

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan rose by 75.48 manat or 2 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,707.5558 manat, which is 0.2 percent less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Aug. 17 3,682.9565 Aug. 24 3,663.016 Aug. 18 3,713.9390 Aug. 25 3,715.614 Aug. 19 3,699.3615 Aug. 26 3,702.039 Aug. 20 3,698.1460 Aug. 27 3,718.614 Aug. 21 3,702.8720 Aug. 28 3,738.496 Average weekly 3,699.455 Average weekly 3,707.5558



