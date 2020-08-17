By Trend

The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on August 17 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold went down by 17.561 manat or $10.33 (0.5 percent) and amounted to 3,303.882 manat or $1,943.46 per ounce.

The price of silver dipped by 1.5581 manat or 92 cents (1.6 percent) and amounted to 44.9055 manat ($26.41).

The price of platinum slid by 6.3665 manat or $3.74 (0.4 percent) and amounted to 1,621.5875 manat ($953.87).

The price of palladium grew by 11.7725 manat or $6.92 (0.3 percent) and amounted to 3,682.9565 manat ($2,166.44).

In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 246.2365 manat or $144.84 (8.1 percent) per ounce, silver went up by 12.4797 manat or $7.34 (38.5 percent) per ounce, platinum soared by 212.874 manat or $125.22 (15.1 percent) per ounce and palladium surged by 323.6375 manat or $190.37 (9.6 percent).

On annualized basis, the price of gold rose by 716.5585 manat or $421.5 (27.7 percent), silver - by 15.6017 manat or $9.18 (53.2 percent), platinum – by 197.047 manat or $115.91 (13.8 percent) and palladium - by 1,217.3785 manat or $716.1 (49.4 percent).

Precious markets Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Aug.17, 2020 3,303.882 44.9055 1,621.5875 3,682.9565 Aug.16, 2020 3,321.443 46.4636 1,627.954 3,671.184 July 17, 2020 3,057.6455 32.4258 1,408.7135 3,359.319 Aug.17, 2019 2,587.3235 29.3038 1,424.5405 2,465.578 Change in a day -17.561 -1.5581 -6.3665 +11.7725 -0.53 -3.35 -0.39 +0.32 Change in a month +246.2365 +12.4797 +212.8740 +323.6375 +8.1 +38.5 +15.1 +9.6 Change in a year +716.5585 +15.6017 197.047 +1,217.3785 +27.7 +53.2 +13.8 +49.4

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Aug.17)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz