By Trend

The Alma Consulting, international company providing research, consulting, management and ISO International Certification Services, operating in Azerbaijan, increased total volume of operations in the first quarter of 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, Executive Director of the company Habil Ahmadov told Trend.

However, the company will not stop here and intends to increase the number of foreign investors, which is being attracted to Azerbaijan, Ahmadov said.

“Our company, as part of cooperation with Enterprise Azerbaijan portal, is implementing a number of projects to attract foreign investors, and also participating in creation of road maps - action plans aimed at simplifying, reducing the cost and speeding up business processes in Azerbaijan,” said the director.

He added that the government is taking a number of steps aimed at developing the investment attractiveness of the country's energy sector.

“To improve the investment climate in Azerbaijan, it is necessary to strengthen economic factors, in particular the structure of the region’s economy, the current level of investment activity, the capacity of the existing local market, and the possibility of transferring dividends abroad. Moreover, personnel reforms should be carried out to improve the investment attractiveness of any country. The implementation of these reforms in Azerbaijan began back in 2016 under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, and we are already seeing positive results,” Ahmadov emphasized.

Ahmadov noted that the favorable investment climate is largely characterized by the quality of government procedures - from the speed of registration of an enterprise to obtaining a building permit.

“A stable judicial system, without which no foreign entrepreneur would agree to invest, also plays an important role in attracting investors. In the non-oil sector, most actively foreign investment was carried out in the development of industrial and social infrastructure and urban economy. Large investments were made in construction. In 2019, as a result of work carried out in the construction sector, residential buildings, buildings of secondary schools, hospitals, preschool institutions and much more were commissioned,” he said.

“Azerbaijan reached a significant progress in achieving the most favorable investment climate in the country. In addition, a positive factor is that the leadership of Azerbaijan does not stop here and continues the policy of reforms in order to achieve greater accessibility on doing business in the country,” Ahmadov stressed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz