By Trend

The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on April 23 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 48.442 manat and amounted to 2,913.146 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.7739 manat and amounted to 25.8965 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 31.654 manat and amounted to 1,298.018 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 40.502 manat and amounted to 3,308.158 manat per ounce.

Precious metals April 23, 2020 April 22, 2020 Gold XAU 2,913.146 2,864.704 Silver XAG 25.8965 25.1226 Platinum XPT 1,298.018 1,266.364 Palladium XPD 3,308.158 3,348.66

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on April 23)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz