By Trend

Gold, silver and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 13, compared to the prices on Jan. 10, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 14.5 manat and amounted to 2,644 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.258 manat and amounted to 30.6557 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 16.1 manat and amounted to 1,657 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 20.2 manat and amounted to 3,599 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Jan. 13, 2019 Jan. 10, 2019 Gold XAU 2,644.7920 2,630.2570 Silver XAG 30.6557 30.3977 Platinum XPT 1,657.0750 1,640.9250 Palladium XPD 3,599.8350 3,576.5450