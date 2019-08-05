By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Preservation of the nature and biological diversity is one of the basic priorities of the state policy in Azerbaijan, and large-scale state programs directed to the improvement of the ecological situation have been implemented during the past decade.

The Azerbaijan Sapling Producers Association Public Union has been established at the initiative of natural and juridical persons engaged in the cultivation of saplings with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The Center for Agrarian Research under the Ministry of Agriculture hosted the constituent assembly of the association. The development of this area through new technologies and the provision of domestic demand are defined as the main goals of the association.

Addressing the meeting, Araz Ismayilov, the Head of the Department for Work with Farmers, Associations and Cooperatives under the Ministry of Agriculture, spoke about the work made on the development of the agricultural sector in the country.

He noted that one of the major objectives of the Strategic Roadmap for the Production and Processing of Agricultural Products, approved by President Ilham Aliyev, is the creation of associations related to different fields of agriculture, including the field of sapling production.

Ismayilov emphasized a recent increase in the number of associations specializing in the agricultural sphere, which can play an important role in the development of the agrarian sector.

Then, Tofig Rzayev, the Head of the Department for Organization and Monitoring of Gardening and Viticulture under the Ministry of Agriculture, said that state directly supports the development of sapling production in Azerbaijan.

In addition, Rahim Ibrahimov, the Head of the Sector for Forest Saplings and Seeds of the Department for Forest Development under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, stated that the association’s work will contribute to the emergence of new farms in the country to grow seedlings and eliminate dependence on their imports.

The membership of the association’s board, consisting of 7 members, was confirmed at the meeting. Zafar Novruzov was elected chairman, and Mohammed Bazarov as deputy chairman of the board.

Growing of seedlings has gained mass character in Azerbaijan in recent years. The country is preparing the National Forestry Program that is foreseen for a 10-year period covering the years 2020-2030. The program will be implemented in two stages, each in 5 years.

As a result of the implementation of the National Forest Program, it is planned to assist in the creation of appropriate institutional capacity and mechanisms for forest management, to develop and improve strategies for the protection and sustainable management of the forests of Azerbaijan.

At the same time, it is also part of the program to reinforce the recovery of forest resources and to manage their functional use, as well as to increase the livelihoods of the rural population dependent on forest resources, and to contribute to the enhancement of national and international financial support for forestry activities.

Over the past few years, the forest area in Azerbaijan increased from 11.4 to 11.8 percent.

