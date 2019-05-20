By Trend

Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on May 20 compared to the prices of May 17, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 17.06 manats to 2,169.9990 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1755 manats to 24.5466 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 12.138 manats to 1,400.0690 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 18.241 manats to 2,244.4165 manats per ounce.

Precious metals May 20, 2019 May 17, 2019 Gold XAU 2,169.9990 2,187.0500 Silver XAG 24.5466 24.7221 Platinum XPT 1,400.0690 1,412.2070 Palladium XPD 2,244.4165 2,262.6575

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

($1=1.7 AZN on May 20)

---

