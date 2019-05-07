By Trend

Prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on May 7 compared to the prices of May 6, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 0.5865 manats to 2,180.5475 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.0905 manats to 25.3462 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 33.983 manats to 1,500.3860 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 15.1725 manats to 2,293.1895 manats per ounce.

Precious metals May 7, 2019 May 6, 2019 Gold XAU 2,180.5475 2,179.9610 Silver XAG 25.3462 25.2557 Platinum XPT 1,500.3860 1,466.4030 Palladium XPD 2,293.1895 2,308.3620

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 7)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz