By Trend

The price of one ounce of gold increased by 1.241 manats or 0.06 percent last week in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,169.1456 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold April 15 2,191.9715 April 22 2,175.048 April 16 2,184.313 April 23 2,166.8200 April 17 2,172.0475 April 24 2,159.0255 April 18 2,162.8505 April 25 2,168.5455 April 19 2,169.1405 April 26 2,176.2890 Average weekly 2,176.0646 Average weekly 2,169.1456

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.1034 manats or 0.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.4297 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver April 15 25.4468 April 22 25.5949 April 16 25.4289 April 23 25.5284 April 17 25.5532 April 24 25.1932 April 18 25.4085 April 25 25.3405 April 19 25.53 April 26 25.4915 Average weekly 25.4735 Average weekly 25.4297

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 29.189 manats or 1.48 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,518.9262 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum April 15 1,513.3995 April 22 1,541.679 April 16 1,506.608 April 23 1,529.2605 April 17 1,498.9155 April 24 1,509.0135 April 18 1,501.287 April 25 1,502.188 April 19 1,535.168 April 26 1,512.49 Average weekly 1,511.0756 Average weekly 1,518.9262

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 7.0465 manats or 1.06 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,391.2795 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium April 15 апреля 2,329.986 April 22 2,416.873 April 16 апреля 2,324.4695 April 23 2,366.4340 April 17 апреля 2,308.1495 April 24 2,358.3165 April 18 апреля 2,366.5955 April 25 2,404.9475 April 19 апреля 2,422.755 April 26 я 2,409.8265 Average weekly 2350,3911 Average weekly 2391,2795

