By Trend
The price of one ounce of gold increased by 1.241 manats or 0.06 percent last week in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,169.1456 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
April 15
|
2,191.9715
|
April 22
|
2,175.048
|
April 16
|
2,184.313
|
April 23
|
2,166.8200
|
April 17
|
2,172.0475
|
April 24
|
2,159.0255
|
April 18
|
2,162.8505
|
April 25
|
2,168.5455
|
April 19
|
2,169.1405
|
April 26
|
2,176.2890
|
Average weekly
|
2,176.0646
|
Average weekly
|
2,169.1456
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.1034 manats or 0.4 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.4297 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
April 15
|
25.4468
|
April 22
|
25.5949
|
April 16
|
25.4289
|
April 23
|
25.5284
|
April 17
|
25.5532
|
April 24
|
25.1932
|
April 18
|
25.4085
|
April 25
|
25.3405
|
April 19
|
25.53
|
April 26
|
25.4915
|
Average weekly
|
25.4735
|
Average weekly
|
25.4297
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 29.189 manats or 1.48 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,518.9262 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
April 15
|
1,513.3995
|
April 22
|
1,541.679
|
April 16
|
1,506.608
|
April 23
|
1,529.2605
|
April 17
|
1,498.9155
|
April 24
|
1,509.0135
|
April 18
|
1,501.287
|
April 25
|
1,502.188
|
April 19
|
1,535.168
|
April 26
|
1,512.49
|
Average weekly
|
1,511.0756
|
Average weekly
|
1,518.9262
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 7.0465 manats or 1.06 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,391.2795 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
April 15 апреля
|
2,329.986
|
April 22
|
2,416.873
|
April 16 апреля
|
2,324.4695
|
April 23
|
2,366.4340
|
April 17 апреля
|
2,308.1495
|
April 24
|
2,358.3165
|
April 18 апреля
|
2,366.5955
|
April 25
|
2,404.9475
|
April 19 апреля
|
2,422.755
|
April 26 я
|
2,409.8265
|
Average weekly
|
2350,3911
|
Average weekly
|
2391,2795
---
