By Trend

Precious metal prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 13, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 0.5865 manats to 2,116.007 manats per ounce in the country on Dec. 13 compared to the price on Dec. 12.

The price of silver increased by 0.224 manats to 25.0689 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 33.048 manats to 1,369.8005 manats.

The price of platinum increased by 28.4665 manats to 2,152.5825 manats in the country.

Precious metals Dec. 13, 2018 Dec. 12, 2018 Gold XAU 2,116.007 2,115.4205 Silver XAG 25.0689 24.8449 Platinum XPT 1,369.8005 1,336.7525 Palladium XPD 2,152.5825 2,124.116

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Dec. 13)

---

