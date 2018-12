Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate November 26 1.7 December 3 1.7 November 27 1.7 December 4 1.7 November 28 1.7 December 5 1.7 November 29 1.7 December 6 1.7 November 30 1.7 December 7 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by the CBA, decreased by 0.0041 manats or 0.21 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9303 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate November 26 1.9289 December 3 1.9294 November 27 1.9273 December 4 1.9339 November 28 1.9202 December 5 1.9258 November 29 1.9356 December 6 1.9291 November 30 1.9367 December 7 1.9335 Average weekly 1.9297 Average weekly 1.9303

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by the CBA, remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0255 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate November 26 0.0255 December 3 0.0255 November 27 0.0254 December 4 0.0256 November 28 0.0254 December 5 0.0254 November 29 0.0254 December 6 0.0256 November 30 0.0257 December 7 0.0255 Average weekly 0.0255 Average weekly 0.0255

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by the CBA, increased by 0.0095 manats or 2.9 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3203 manats.