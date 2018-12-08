Trend:

Copenhagen hosted the 4th Congress of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), Trend reports citing the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation.

The last day of the Congress saw the election to the governing bodies of the ITUC.

The head of the Azerbaijani trade union delegation, chairman of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation, Azerbaijani MP Sattar Mehbaliyev was elected vice president of the ITUC for the next term.

During the Congress, the Azerbaijani delegation distributed to participants the book published in English by Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov, titled “Stages of the policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide against Azerbaijanis.”