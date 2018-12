Trend:

The price of one ounce of gold increased by 24.82 manats or 1.19 percent last week in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,100.2599 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold November 26 2,082.8315 December 3 2,083.2735 November 27 2,077.349 December 4 2,102.713 November 28 2,065.0325 December 5 2,099.364 November 29 2,082.721 December 6 2,107.8555 November 30 2,082.568 December 7 2,108.0935 Average weekly 2,078.1004 Average weekly 2,100.2599

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.02864 manats or 1.18 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 24.5545 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver November 26 24.3935 December 3 24.342 November 27 24.2114 December 4 24.6241 November 28 24.0635 December 5 24.5743 November 29 24.4248 December 6 24.6038 November 30 24.3678 December 7 24.6284 Average weekly 24.2922 Average weekly 24.5545

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 38.658 manats or 2.8 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,357.7339 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum November 26 1,437.5455 December 3 1,379.533 November 27 1,433.1 December 4 1,367.803 November 28 1,414.4595 December 5 1,347.845 November 29 1,408.62 December 6 1,352.6135 November 30 1,387.4805 December 7 1,340.875 Average weekly 1,416.2411 Average weekly 1,357.7339

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 15.5805 manats or 0.77 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,068.5736 manats.