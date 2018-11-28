By Trend

Precious metal prices varied in Azerbaijan on Nov. 28, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 12.3165 manats to 2,065.0325 manats per ounce in the country on Nov. 28 compared to the price on Nov. 27.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1479 manats to 24.0635 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 18.6405 manats to 1,414.4595 manats.

The price of palladium increased by 12.427 manats to 1,964.4775 manats in the country.

Precious metals Nov. 28, 2018 Nov. 27, 2018 Gold XAU 2,065.0325 2,077.349 Silver XAG 24.0635 24.2114 Platinum XPT 1,414.4595 1,433.1 Palladium XPD 1,964.4775 1,952.0505

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Nov. 28)

