The assembly production of Belarusian-Azerbaijani tractors in Turkey is scheduled to be launched in the first quarter of 2019, Khanlar Fatiyev, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Ganja Automobile Plant, told reporters on November 19.

The statement was made ahead of the 11th meeting of the Belarusian-Azerbaijani intergovernmental commission.

Khanlar Fatiyev noted that the construction of a plant for the assembly of Belarusian-Azerbaijani tractors in Turkey is at the final stage. The sides plan to start the first assembly there before the end of the first quarter of next year, he added.

It is planned to produce up to 5,000 units of tractors at the factory in Turkey. The design capacity that will be implemented at the first stage makes up to 2,500.

During the meeting of the commission, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Mikhail Rusy said that the creation of assembly production of Belarusian-Azerbaijani tractors in Turkey will bring the cooperation between the two countries to a new level. Its successful implementation will open way for new initiatives on joint development of the regional market.

The deputy prime minister noted that Belarus attaches great importance to expanding cooperation in the field of industrial and agricultural cooperation, the work of the Ganja Automobile Plant for the assembly of tractors, combine harvesters, MAZ equipment and the production of other industrial products. Azerbaijan and Belarus have jointly created the branch of agricultural engineering, he added.

Rusy described cooperation between Belarus and Azerbaijan in the field of transport and logistics, the petrochemical industry, pharmaceuticals as promising. He expressed readiness for further steps to create a modern production of anticancer drugs in Azerbaijan. This is not only an economic but also a social project. The Belarussian official believes that the parties will promptly establish communication so that next year they will receive products at this enterprise.

Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov noted the need to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.

"The achieved level of turnover does not correspond to potential of two countries. The established friendly relations are important," Eyyubov stated.

Following the meeting of the intergovernmental commission, seven documents were signed, three of which concern cooperation with the Ganja Automobile Plant.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1993, but cooperation in the economic sphere has been developing dynamically over the past decade.

Belarus mainly exports to Azerbaijan the production of machinery, woodworking, tires, foodstuff, medicine, household appliances, dishes and other goods, meanwhile Azerbaijan exports to Belarus the products made of aluminum, products of petrochemistry, engineering and agriculture.

A store of Belarusian goods is expected to open in Ganja, the second biggest city of Azerbaijan, while similar sale points are already operational in the capital city Baku.

Moreover, Azerbaijan and Belarus had plans to supply tractors to Turkey. The Minsk Tractor Works (MTW) OJSC signed a new contract with Ganja Automobile Plant in Azerbaijan on September 22, 2017, for a supply of tractors to Azerbaijan along with an additional protocol on jointly entering the Turkish market.

Azerbaijan’s first ever Trade House was opened in Belarusian capital Minsk on May 26, 2017.

The trade between the two countries increased 3.3 times compared with the same period last year and amounted to $ 331.5 million in January-September 2018.

