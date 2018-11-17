By Trend

Azerbaijan offers ambitious projects to the Netherlands that will help increase mutual trade, Deputy Director of the Azerbaijan-Netherlands Business Hub Elnur Sadigov told Trend.

He noted that the Netherlands, in turn, sends its proposals to Azerbaijan, and the Business Hub, which is a link between the two countries, will do everything possible to implement these projects.

Sadigov said the relations between the two countries are at the highest level, and the presence of Dutch businessmen and specialists in the agriculture sector of Azerbaijan is very important for the country.

"The Dutch businessmen are interested in Azerbaijani products, first of all, because Azerbaijan produces environmentally friendly products. Visiting our local organizations and companies, they are surprised at how Azerbaijan was able to achieve such a level in the shortest time," he said.

Speaking about the future plans of the Business Hub, he talked, in particular, about the plans for implementation of a number of events. So, negotiations are currently underway with the Wageningen University and other large Dutch organizations for implementation of a joint conference.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, trade turnover with the Netherlands in January-September 2018 amounted to $142.2 million. As compared to the indicator for the same period of the last year, the trade turnover between the countries increased by 70 percent, while the exports of Azerbaijani products increased almost four times.

