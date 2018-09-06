By Trend

The prices for precious metals have increased in Azerbaijan Sept. 6, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 6.613 manats to 2,035.6395 manats per ounce in the country on Sept. 6, compared to the price on Sept. 5.

The price of silver increased by 0.0408 manats to 24.0932 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 6.5705 manats to 1,332.392 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium decreased by 17,416.5 manats to 1,658.741 manats in the country.

Precious metals Sept. 6, 2018 Sept. 5, 2018 Gold XAU 2,035.6395 2,029.0265 Silver XAG 24.0932 24.0524 Platinium XPT 1,332.392 1,325.8215 Palladium XPD 1,658.741 1,676.1575

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium), brought to the highest fineness (999.9). The precious metals are sold in ingots, coins or powders and have the appropriate quality certificate.

A Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz