“Barama Junior: Coding Kids IT Summer School” project carried out by Azercell’s “Barama” Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center with the support of “PASHA” Bank with the view to raise children’s interest on IT and contribute to the development of digital ecosystem has finished successfully. A special event dedicated to the completion of the project was held on August 31 with the participation of school children joining the project, as well as parents, teachers and guests. Fidan Tofidi, coordinator of “Barama” Center, highly evaluated the fact that the project drew significant attention in the public as it received numerous applications for attendance. “Over 300 school children were registered to take part in the project within first 8 days. We had a single objective when starting “Barama Junior: Coding Kids IT Summer School” project: to be useful for children – our future. I hope we have achieved our goal”, said the coordinator, adding that 25 school children were qualified to attend the lessons as a result of selection.

The school children and their parents also shared their thoughts and impressions about the project. The project attendees were awarded certificates and gifts at the end of the event.

Notably, “Coding Kids – IT Summer School” aimed to educate children about useful possibilities of computers and phones besides using them for games and entertainment and turn their interest for coding into real and practical skills. Under the project designed for school children aged 9-15, the participants were taught about programming in Python, Raspberry Pi and HTML for 4 weeks. At the end of the course, the school children applied their knowledge and prepared and coded automated watering device for potted plants. The lessons were based on interactive study techniques and conducted by Tural Ahmadov, Python and mobile app instructor at Coding Club Kids, ICT laboratory programmer at Baku Engineering University, and Tural Sadıgov, a web-design instructor at Coding Club Kids and member of the Management Board of ICT laboratory at Baku Engineering University, researcher and programmer.

