By Trend

The prices for precious metals have increased in Azerbaijan August 27, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 31.824 manats to 2051.526 manats per ounce in the country on August 27, compared to the price on August 24.

The price of silver increased by 0.4952 manats to 25.2522 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 19.1845 manats to 1347.4965 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 34.1445 manats to 1597.218 manats in the country.

Precious metals August 27, 2018 August 24, 2018 Gold XAU 2051.526 2019.702 Silver XAG 25.2522 24.757 Platinium XPT 1347.4965 1328.312 Palladium XPD 1597.218 1563.0735

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium), brought to the highest fineness (999.9). The precious metals are sold in ingots, coins or powders and have the appropriate quality certificate.

A Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

