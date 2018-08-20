By Rashid Shirinov

Azerbaijan is planning to open trading houses in Kharkiv and Odessa, Ukrainian Ministry of Economic Development and Trade told Trend on August 17.

The ministry noted that Azerbaijan is also considering the possibility of opening its trading houses in the Ukrainian cities of Lviv and Truskavets in the future.

The first trading house of Azerbaijan in Ukraine opened in Kiev on June 22. The opening ceremony was attended by Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev and First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister of Economic Development and Trade Stepan Kubiv.

Presently, Azerbaijan is considered one of the main trade partners of Ukraine among the CIS countries. Azerbaijan mainly imports from Ukraine products of metallurgy, machine building, agro-industrial and chemical industry. Meanwhile, major exports from Azerbaijan to Ukraine include products of energy industry, chemical industry, and agro-industrial products.

According to the Azerbaijan State Customs Committee, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Ukraine amounted to $304.8 million in January-May 2018, of which over $144 million accounted for the export of Azerbaijani products to Ukraine. The trade turnover between the countries increased by 36.5 percent for the year.

In general, Azerbaijan has been actively promoting its brand in foreign countries in recent years. To this end, trading houses have already been opened in Latvia and Belarus. Moreover, a wine house of Azerbaijan is expected to open in Shanghai, China.

Mineral waters, alcoholic beverages, cosmetics, motor oils, tea and other products are among the products presented in trading houses under the ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand. Trading houses in foreign countries facilitate the export process, promote exports of competitive Azerbaijani production and enable the countries to expand trade operations.

For now, 92 trademarks of Azerbaijan are protected under the ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand, while the country’s total output nears 250 kinds of products in food, light, heavy and construction industries. The brand is highly successful in regional and world markets, as Azerbaijan’s local output meets all the necessary standards.

