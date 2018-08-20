By Sara Israfilbayova

The country plans to open two wine houses and one pavilion in China until the end of this year.

Trade representative of Azerbaijan in China Teymur Nadiroglu told Trend that this will allow to actively promote goods of Azerbaijani production in the capacious consumer market of China, and will have a positive impact on the level of trade turnover between the countries.

“The opening of two wine houses in China will allow us to further improve the level of trade between the countries on this type of product, as well as promote the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand in the Chinese demand markets,” the trade representative said.

He went on to say that one of the wine houses of Azerbaijan will open in Shanghai this November in the framework of the international import exhibition.

“Despite the fact that China is the birthplace of tea, the Chinese have already become interested in the variety of black Azerbaijani tea. Today, the export of Azerbaijani tea is small, but we are working to strengthen the interest of Chinese importers and consumers in this type of our products,” Nadiroglu noted.

According to the trade representative, not only domestic products and goods will be displayed in the new Azerbaijani pavilion, but also Azerbaijani culture, the tourist potential of the country and so on.

"In the future, there will be various events, including exhibitions in the field of culture and business.In general, our representative office in China is engaged not only in export promotion, but also in attracting Chinese investments to Azerbaijan.The heads of our states pay great attention to the dynamic development of trade- economic relations, and at the same time, thanks to the work done by us, there is a certain interest in China for our domestic products and, in general, for Azerbaijan," he summed up.

The cooperation between China and Azerbaijan strongly contributes to the realization of the Great Silk road program.

The Great Silk Road is a general name of a caravan road, which has been the main two-way trading bridge of East and West since the 3rd century BC up to now. The Great Silk Road starts in Japan and China stretches up to Europe cutting through India, Afghanistan, Iran, Central Asia, Caucasus, Asia Minor, Northern Africa including connecting the Indian Ocean, the Chinese Sea, the Japanese Sea, the Red Sea, the Caspian Sea, the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and the Mediterranean Sea.

China became Azerbaijan’s 4th largest trading partner in 2017. Customs data of Azerbaijan estimated bilateral trade at a record close to $1.3 billion in 2017, up 33 percent from the previous year.

Exports of Azerbaijani goods amounted to $433.8 million (3.21 percent of total exports), while imports of Chinese products to Azerbaijan reached $854.5 million (9.73 percent of total imports).

The main export products from Azerbaijan to China last year were chemical products, fuel, and plastics. From China to Azerbaijan over the past year were imported electric equipment, vehicles and spare parts, clothing, ceramic products, household items.

