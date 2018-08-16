By Trend

Revenues of Azerbaijan’s state budget in January-July 2018 amounted to 12,078.1 million manats, which is 28.4 percent more than in the same period last year, the State Statistics Committee said in a report for seven months of this year.

Expenditures of Azerbaijan’s state budget for the past seven months amounted to 11,649.3 million manats, which is 19.3 percent more than in the same period of 2017, according to the report.

During the reporting period, the state budget of Azerbaijan was executed with a surplus of 428.8 million manats.

Revenues of Azerbaijan’s state budget are forecast at 22.110 billion manats and expenditures at 23.061 billion manats. The state budget deficit is forecast at 951 million manats, which will be equal to 1.3 percent of the expected GDP of Azerbaijan in 2018.

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on Aug. 16)

