The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 6.9445 manats or 0.3361 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2062.0065 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold July 30 2074.3825 August 6 2066.0100 July 31 2078.0545 August 7 2058.0285 August 1 2075.751 August 8 2062.8480 August 2 2071.875 August 9 2064.0805 August 3 2052.4865 August 10 2059.0655 Average weekly 2070.5099 Average weekly 2062.0065

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.071 manats or 0.2704 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.21016 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver July 30 26.2126 August 6 26.2594 July 31 26.3296 August 7 26.1010 August 1 26.2988 August 8 26.2166 August 2 26.1991 August 9 26.2854 August 3 26.0118 August 10 26.1884 Average weekly 26.21038 Average weekly 26.21016

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 1.292 manats or 0.0913 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1413.3239 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum July 30 1399.27 August 6 1415.8535 July 31 1411.8075 August 7 1405.7130 August 1 1421.1745 August 8 1412.3260 August 2 1393.2095 August 9 1418.1655 August 3 1399.712 August 10 1414.5615 Average weekly 1405.0347 Average weekly 1413.3239

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 19.21 manats or 1.2332 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1547.6256 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium July 30 1578.365 August 6 1557.7950 July 31 1582.9125 August 7 1547.0595 August 1 1586.202 August 8 1551.5730 August 2 1560.43 August 9 1543.1155 August 3 1559.8775 August 10 1538.5850 Average weekly 1573.5574 Average weekly 1547.6256

