The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 6.9445 manats or 0.3361 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2062.0065 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
July 30
|
2074.3825
|
August 6
|
2066.0100
|
July 31
|
2078.0545
|
August 7
|
2058.0285
|
August 1
|
2075.751
|
August 8
|
2062.8480
|
August 2
|
2071.875
|
August 9
|
2064.0805
|
August 3
|
2052.4865
|
August 10
|
2059.0655
|
Average weekly
|
2070.5099
|
Average weekly
|
2062.0065
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.071 manats or 0.2704 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.21016 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
July 30
|
26.2126
|
August 6
|
26.2594
|
July 31
|
26.3296
|
August 7
|
26.1010
|
August 1
|
26.2988
|
August 8
|
26.2166
|
August 2
|
26.1991
|
August 9
|
26.2854
|
August 3
|
26.0118
|
August 10
|
26.1884
|
Average weekly
|
26.21038
|
Average weekly
|
26.21016
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 1.292 manats or 0.0913 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1413.3239 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
July 30
|
1399.27
|
August 6
|
1415.8535
|
July 31
|
1411.8075
|
August 7
|
1405.7130
|
August 1
|
1421.1745
|
August 8
|
1412.3260
|
August 2
|
1393.2095
|
August 9
|
1418.1655
|
August 3
|
1399.712
|
August 10
|
1414.5615
|
Average weekly
|
1405.0347
|
Average weekly
|
1413.3239
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 19.21 manats or 1.2332 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1547.6256 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
July 30
|
1578.365
|
August 6
|
1557.7950
|
July 31
|
1582.9125
|
August 7
|
1547.0595
|
August 1
|
1586.202
|
August 8
|
1551.5730
|
August 2
|
1560.43
|
August 9
|
1543.1155
|
August 3
|
1559.8775
|
August 10
|
1538.5850
|
Average weekly
|
1573.5574
|
Average weekly
|
1547.6256
---
