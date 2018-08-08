By Rashid Shirinov

The employment portal, which is under development, will be integrated into the electronic information system, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said on August 7.

He noted that this will allow a citizen, in case of his release from work, that is, the termination of the employment contract with him, to immediately register on the employment portal as a job seeker and find a vacant position.

The minister made the remarks at the meeting of the working group on preparation of proposals to improve the efficiency and transparency of activities in the field of effective employment of the population, and strengthen the social protection of the unemployed and job seekers.

Babayev noted that one of the main goals of the ongoing reforms is to improve the quality of public employment services, ensure the flexibility of services in this area, their accessibility to the unemployed and job seekers.

“Work continues in this direction on the electronic construction of employment services, creation of the employment portal. At the same time, a new service model will be created in the State Employment Service under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population within the relevant twinning project together with European experts and based on the best European practice,” the minister said.

Babayev added that proposals are being developed to improve the self-employment program.

“It is necessary to increase attention to wide application of the program’s possibilities, as well as to allocation of workplaces based on quotas at enterprises in order to provide these people with work,” he noted.

The minister also spoke about the expansion of the network of regional training centers for the unemployed and job seekers.

The meeting also discussed the work carried out by the working group, proposals to improve the efficiency of active employment activities, projects being implemented in the field of international cooperation, etc.

The data by Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee says that 36,600 people were officially registered as unemployed in the country as of July 1, 2018, and 36.9 percent of them were women. The average monthly unemployment benefit was 287.2 manats ($168.69) in June.

As of early July 2018, the economically active population of Azerbaijan was nearly 5.109 million people. As many as 1.545 million people accounted for hired workers, including 886,800 people - in the public sector and 658,600 people - in private sector.

---

Rashid Shirinov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @RashidShirinov

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz