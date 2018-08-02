By Trend

Official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against Azerbaijani manat was set at 1.7 and 1.9802 manats respectively for August 2.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan for August 2.

Currencies August 2, 2018 1 US dollar 1 USD 1.7 1 euro 1 EUR 1.9802 1 Australian dollar 1 AUD 1.2549 1 Argentine peso 1 ARS 0.0618 100 Belarusian rubles 100 BYR 0.8531 1 Brazilian real 1 BRL 0.4533 1 UAE dirham 1 AED 0.4628 1 South African rand 1 ZAR 0.1281 100 South Korean won 100 KRW 0.1511 1 Czech koruna 1 CZK 0.0774 1 Chilean peso 1 CLP 0.265 1 Chinese yuan 1 CNY 0.2493 1 Danish krone 1 DKK 0.2657 1 Georgian lari 1 GEL 0.6942 1 Hong Kong dollar 1 HKD 0.2166 1 Indian rupee 1 INR 0.0249 1 British pound 1 GBP 2.2273 100 Indonesian rupiah 100 IDR 0.0118 100 Iranian rials 100 IRR 0.0039 1 Swedish krona 1 SEK 0.1928 1 Swiss franc 1 CHF 1.712 1 Israeli shekel 1 ILS 0.4623 1 Canadian dollar 1 CAD 1.3061 1 Kuwaiti dinar 1 KWD 5.614 1 Kazakh tenge 1 KZT 0.0049 1 Kyrgyz som 1 KGS 0.025 100 Lebanese pounds 100 LBP 0.1121 1 Malaysian ringgit 1 MYR 0.4174 1 Mexican peso 1 MXP 0.0913 1 Moldovan leu 1 MDL 0.1031 1 Egyptian pound 1 EGP 0.0951 1 Norwegian krone 1 NOK 0.2076 100 Uzbek soums 100 UZS 0.0217 1 Polish zloty 1 PLN 0.4645 1 Russian ruble 1 RUB 0.027 1 Singapore dollar 1 SGD 1.2452

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz