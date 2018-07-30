By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate July 16 1.7 July 23 1.7 July 17 1.7 July 24 1.7 July 18 1.7 July 25 1.7 July 19 1.7 July 26 1.7 July 20 1.7 July 27 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by the CBA, increased by 0.0146 manats or 0.73 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.98796 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate July 16 1.9874 July 23 1.9947 July 17 1.9921 July 24 1.9851 July 18 1.9794 July 25 1.9855 July 19 1.9801 July 26 1.9944 July 20 1.9828 July 27 1.9801 Average weekly 1.98436 Average weekly 1.98796

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by the CBA, decreased by 0.0002 manats or 0.75 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.02696 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate July 16 0.0272 July 23 0.0268 July 17 0.0273 July 24 0.027 July 18 0.0271 July 25 0.0269 July 19 0.027 July 26 0.0271 July 20 0.0267 July 27 0.027 Average weekly 0.02706 Average weekly 0.02696

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by the CBA, increased by 0.0074 manats or 2.07 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.35336 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate July 16 0.3502 July 23 0.3567 July 17 0.351 July 24 0.3583 July 18 0.3539 July 25 0.3483 July 19 0.3533 July 26 0.3542 July 20 0.3529 July 27 0.3493 Average weekly 0.35226 Average weekly 0.35336

