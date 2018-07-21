Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate July 9 1.7 July 16 1.7 July 10 1.7 July 17 1.7 July 11 1.7 July 18 1.7 July 12 1.7 July 19 1.7 July 13 1.7 July 20 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by the CBA, increased by 0.00046 manats or 0.23 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.98436 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate July 9 1,9992 July 16 1,9874 July 10 1,9960 July 17 1,9921 July 11 1,9937 July 18 1,9794 July 12 1,9859 July 19 1,9801 July 13 1,9817 July 20 1,9828 Average weekly 1,9913 Average weekly 1,98436

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by the CBA, increased by 0.0005 manats or 1.84 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0,02706 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate July 9 0,0269 July 16 0,0272 July 10 0,0272 July 17 0,0273 July 11 0,0274 July 18 0,0271 July 12 0,0273 July 19 0,027 July 13 0,0273 July 20 0,0267 Average weekly 0,02722 Average weekly 0,02706

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by the CBA, increased by 0.00027 manats or 0.077 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.35226 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate July 9 0,3726 July 16 0,3502 July 10 0,3595 July 17 0,351 July 11 0,3604 July 18 0,3539 July 12 0,3492 July 19 0,3533 July 13 0,3502 July 20 0,3529 Average weekly 0,35838 Average weekly 0,35226

---