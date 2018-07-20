By Trend

The limit on the number of Sim-cards for one person has been introduced in Azerbaijan, the source in the country's telecommunications market told Trend.

Each citizen now is allowed to have no more than five mobile numbers (of all combined mobile operators), the source noted.

"This method provides for the elimination of the facts of registration of many Sim cards in the name of one person, which are sold illegally to third parties. These restrictions apply to individuals, and do not apply to corporate users. In case if a person wishes to purchase an additional Sim card, he/she can deactivate one of those numbers that is not being used", the source said.

The use of this method of regulating the sales of mobile numbers, according to the source, became possible after applying the practice of centralized sales of SIM cards, which allowed to systematize sales and significantly eliminate existing negative factors in this area.

As mentioned earlier, the purchased subscriber mobile number can not be activated until the subscriber information is entered in the centralized database.

In accordance with the government's decision to amend the Sim-card sales procedure, their registration from February 1, 2017 is carried out in a centralized manner and according to the rules common for all operators.

When selling SIM cards, information about the subscriber is entered into the database as operators (Azercell, Azerfon and Bakcell), and the information and computing center of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan.

