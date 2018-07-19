By Rashid Shirinov

The Protocol of intent signed between Azerbaijan Defense Industry Ministry and the Israeli company Aeronautics on the organization of joint production of a new type of unmanned systems is a very successful deal, Alex Wexler, former adviser to Israel’s internal security minister, told Israeli media on July 19.

“Israeli drones are very effective, and as a result of our very good and trustful relations with Azerbaijan, we share our new technologies and weapons with our friend,” he said.

Wexler noted that there is no doubt that Azerbaijani-Israeli relations will continue to develop in the military terms as well.

Speaking of the countries that purchase Israeli drones, the former adviser to the minister said that Israel supplies its drones only to friendly countries.

“There are drones for civil and military purposes. We try to supply military drones only to countries that are friendly to Israel. The drones are in great demand on the world arms market, and every year interest in them increases,” Wexler noted.

The Protocol of intent was signed on July 11 during the meeting in Baku between the Deputy Defense Industry Minister of Azerbaijan Yahya Musayev and the delegation headed by Aeronautics Chairman Yedidia Yaari.

The meeting also discussed the successful activity of the joint venture AZAD Systems, which specializes in the production of various drones in Azerbaijan based on the joint project between Azerbaijan Defense Industry Ministry and Aeronautics.

