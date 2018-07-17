By Trend

Alexey Repik, Chairman of the Board of Directors of R-Pharm Group, has been elected as the new chairman of the Russian-Azerbaijani Business Council, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Russia (CCI of Russia) said in a statement July 17.

Repik's candidacy was proposed at the organizational meeting of the Russian-Azerbaijani Business Council under the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Repik replaced in this post Peter Fradkov, who has been serving as the Head of the Provisional Administration of the Russian Promsvyazbank Public Joint-Stock Company (PSB PJSC) since April 2018.

Repik briefly presented at the meeting his vision of the challenges facing the Russian-Azerbaijani Business Council.

He recalled that the two countries will hold significant events for bilateral relations in the coming months: the interregional forum in Ganja and the meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission, and he expressed confidence that the members of the business council will take an active part in these events.

The executive director of the business council was also appointed at the meeting. General Director of "OKSO" LLC Yury Danilov was appointed to this post.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz