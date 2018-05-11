By Trend

The prices of main precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on May 11, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold increased by 7.1825 manats to 2243.2775 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on May 10.

The cost of silver increased by 0.2671 manats to 28.3985 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum increased by 13.549 manats to 1571.9815 manats and the cost of palladium - by 28.4495 manats to 1694.1945 manats in the country.

Precious metals May 11, 2018 May 10, 2018 Gold XAU 2243.2775 2236.095 Silver XAG 28.3985 28.1314 Platinum XPT 1571.9815 1558.4325 Palladium XPD 1694.1945 1665.745

