Trend:



The value of trade between Azerbaijan and Indonesia has reached $7.5 billion in the last five years, said Azerbaijan’s Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Indonesia Tamerlan Garayev.

He made the remarks during an event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in Indonesia, ANTARA News reported.



Garayev pointed out that the high-level political relations between the two countries are based on the principles of friendship, mutual respect, and cooperation.



"We are diversifying our bilateral cooperation, and it is already rapidly developing in non-traditional fields, such as public service delivery. Azerbaijan is happy to share its experiences of the ASAN service system with Indonesian brothers," noted the ambassador.



"We are very happy and satisfied with the current level of bilateral relationship and eager to explore more opportunities in the years to come.”

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Indonesia in 2017 amounted to $514.4 million, of which about $49.2 million accounted for the import of Indonesian products, according to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee.

-

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz