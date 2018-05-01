Trend:

Payment of customs fines and penalties for violation of traffic rules has been integrated into payment portal Hesab.az, the Goldenpay Company (operator of the portal) told Trend May 1.

The company stated, integration of state payments is implemented over AsanPay system, and clearing services are provided by Unibank.

"In short term, it is planned to integrate tax payments into the portal. In general, integration of all types of state payments is envisaged," the company said.

Hesab.az allows making online payments for utilities, mobile and fixed line services, Internet services and cable TV services using Bank cards. At the same time, the services of repayment of Bank loans and online insurance are available to users. The number of registered users on the portal exceeds 300,000.

Previously Goldenpay announced that it was working on updating the web-interface of Hesab.az and the eponymous mobile app that will be available to users by the middle of the year.

