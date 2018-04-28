Trend:

In April 2018, the environmental management system of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), that covers all pipeline construction activities in Italy, Albania and Greece as well as TAP corporate activities, has been certified according to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 14001:2015 standard, according to a message from TAP AG consortium.

“Obtaining this certification is an assurance that TAP has in place industry best practice environmental processes and documentation. The certificate was handed to TAP by Bureau Veritas,” said the message.

TAP Managing Director Luca Schieppati said that the whole TAP organization has been working on reaching this important milestone.

“We’re proud to see that our efforts have been successful. ISO 14001 ensures the effective management of environmental aspects and helps TAP continually improve its environmental performance, through more efficient use of resources and the reduction of waste,” said Schieppati.

An ISO-certified environmental management system requires that an organization considers all environmental issues relevant to its operations, such as air pollution, water and sewage issues, waste management, soil contamination, climate change mitigation and adaptation, and resource use and efficiency.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.