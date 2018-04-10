By Trend

The applications for supplying Azerbaijani non-oil products worth $37.6 million in February 2018 were accepted via Azexport portal (www.azexport.az), according to the Export Review, published by the country’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

In general, since January 1, 2017, the applications for supplying Azerbaijani non-oil products worth $594.1 million were received from 81 countries.

Russia is leading in terms of the total volume of applications for January-February 2018. Thus, 17.8 percent of all applications accounts for Russia, followed by the US (7.9 percent of applications), Turkey (5.9 percent), Ukraine (5 percent) and Iran (5 percent).

Analysis of the applications shows that the greatest number of orders in February was received for wine, peeled hazelnuts, tea, persimmons, apples, pomegranate juice, strawberries, silk carpets, licorice root and saffron.

Azexport portal was created in accordance with the president’s order ‘On the creation of a unified database of goods produced in Azerbaijan’ dated September 21, 2016.

The portal aims at providing information on Azerbaijani goods and a favorable platform for their sale on foreign and domestic markets.

