By Trend:

Azerbaijan has taken over the presidency of the Global Healthcare Travel Council from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ruslan Guliyev, President of the Association for Support to Health and Thermal Tourism in Azerbaijan, has been elected as president at the Council’s meeting organized as part of the exhibition “HESTOUREX” Congress and Exhibition (Health, Sports and Alternative Tourism) in Turkey’s Antalya.

A total of 48 representatives from 22 countries participated in the voting, which also saw the election of six vice-presidents of the Council. Member of the Board of Directors of the Association for Support to Health and Thermal Tourism in Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Ashurov, has elected as Deputy Secretary General of the organization.

Addressing the meeting, Ruslan Guliyev highlighted Azerbaijan’s health tourism potential and prospects. He provided an insight into the organization’s platform.

“Election of Azerbaijan to the World Health Tourism Organization testifies to Azerbaijan’s constantly growing influence in the world. According to the outcomes of the meeting, the International Health Tourism Forum will be held in Azerbaijan in 2019, which will contribute to the expansion of tourism in the country,” Guliyev said.

Global Healthcare Travel Council is the forum of National Councils in the Healthcare Travel industry. It works to raise awareness of Healthcare Travel as one of the world’s largest industries, supporting 100 million jobs and generating 12 percent of world GDP. Azerbaijan joined the Council in 2014. Sixty countries, including Russia, UK, Germany, Turkey and India, are members of the organization.

---

