By Trend

The Kyrgyz government agreed with the draft memorandum on the development of cooperation in the field of communications, information and communication technologies between the State Committee of Information Technologies and Communications of Kyrgyzstan and the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyz Tazabek news website reported.

The corresponding decree was signed by Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sapar Isakov on April 4.

In accordance with the draft memorandum, Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan will cooperate in the field of information and communication technologies, including e-government, as well as in the field of electronic and postal communication.

To this end, mutual internships of experts will be conducted, as well as working groups on cooperation will be established in order to exchange experience and render assistance.

