By Trend

The Gabala Salmon Plant operating under the Azerbaijani Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry plans to release into reservoirs about 57,000 fish in 2018, Plant's leading pisciculturist Safayat Gachayeva told Trend on March 28.

Gachayeva said that last year this figure was about 60,000, which allowed to overfulfil the state plan by 5 percent.

In 2014, 48,300 fish were released into reservoirs, in 2015 - 57,500 fish and in 2016 - 63,840 fish. Over the past 18 years, the plant released about 900,000 fish into the reservoirs.

The plant, which has been operating since 1956, is presently producing salmon and spotty trout, which are then released into the Caspian Sea, the Kura River and shallow waters.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz