By Trend

Azerbaijan's capital city Baku is included in the "Index of Global Financial Centers 2018".

Baku is represented in this index for the first time. The rating of Azerbaijan's capital is 511.

London is ranked first with a score of 794 points. The next are New York (793), Hong Kong (781), Singapore (765) and Tokyo (749).

The index is compiled on the basis of 103 factors provided by the World Bank, The Economist Intelligence Unit, the United Nations and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

