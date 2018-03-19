By Trend

The cost of gold increased by 1.59 manats to 2229.856 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan on March 19, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of silver decreased by 0.25 percent to 27.6662 manats per ounce, the cost of platinum decreased by almost 20.48 percent to 1605.361 manats and the cost of palladium decreased by 7.77 manats in the country.

Precious metals March 19, 2018 March 16, 2018 Gold XAU 2229.856 2228.2625 Silver XAG 27.6662 27.9166 Platinum XPT 1605.361 1625.8375 Palladium XPD 1688.1085 1680.3395

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz