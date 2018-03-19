19 March 2018 18:37 (UTC+04:00)
178
By Trend
The cost of gold increased by 1.59 manats to 2229.856 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan on March 19, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The cost of silver decreased by 0.25 percent to 27.6662 manats per ounce, the cost of platinum decreased by almost 20.48 percent to 1605.361 manats and the cost of palladium decreased by 7.77 manats in the country.
|
Precious metals
|
March 19, 2018
|
March 16, 2018
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2229.856
|
2228.2625
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
27.6662
|
27.9166
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1605.361
|
1625.8375
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
1688.1085
|
1680.3395
---
