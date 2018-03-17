By Trend
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 22.27 manats or 0.99 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2246.8688 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
March 5
|
2255.4972
|
March 12
|
2250.528
|
March 6
|
2249.9633
|
March 13
|
2242.3765
|
March 7
|
2265.7005
|
March 14
|
2257.2515
|
March 8
|
March 15
|
2255.9255
|
March 9
|
2240.7955
|
March 16
|
2228.2625
|
Average weekly
|
2252.98913
|
Average weekly
|
2246.8688
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.2614 manats or 0.9 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.10186 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
March 5
|
28.1718
|
March 12
|
28.178
|
March 6
|
27.9995
|
March 13
|
28.0018
|
March 7
|
28.3712
|
March 14
|
28.2536
|
March 8
|
-
|
March 15
|
28.1593
|
March 9
|
27.9375
|
March 16
|
27.9166
|
Average weekly
|
28.12
|
Average weekly
|
28.10186
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 15.7335 manats or 0.96 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1637.6474 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
March 5
|
1647.2779
|
March 12
|
1641.571
|
March 6
|
1637.2983
|
March 13
|
1635.434
|
March 7
|
1640.925
|
March 14
|
1646.773
|
March 8
|
-
|
March 15
|
1638.6215
|
March 9
|
1618.4935
|
March 16
|
1625.8375
|
Average weekly
|
1635.998675
|
Average weekly
|
1637.6474
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 15.6315 manats or 0.92 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1684.0608 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
March 5
|
1693.3846
|
March 12
|
1695.971
|
March 6
|
1680.1493
|
March 13
|
1664.283
|
March 7
|
1672.0605
|
March 14
|
1688.219
|
March 8
|
-
|
March 15
|
1691.4915
|
March 9
|
1660.458
|
March 16
|
1680.3395
|
Average weekly
|
1676.5131
|
Average weekly
|
1684.0608
