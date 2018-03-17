By Trend

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 22.27 manats or 0.99 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2246.8688 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold March 5 2255.4972 March 12 2250.528 March 6 2249.9633 March 13 2242.3765 March 7 2265.7005 March 14 2257.2515 March 8 March 15 2255.9255 March 9 2240.7955 March 16 2228.2625 Average weekly 2252.98913 Average weekly 2246.8688

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.2614 manats or 0.9 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.10186 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver March 5 28.1718 March 12 28.178 March 6 27.9995 March 13 28.0018 March 7 28.3712 March 14 28.2536 March 8 - March 15 28.1593 March 9 27.9375 March 16 27.9166 Average weekly 28.12 Average weekly 28.10186

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 15.7335 manats or 0.96 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1637.6474 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum March 5 1647.2779 March 12 1641.571 March 6 1637.2983 March 13 1635.434 March 7 1640.925 March 14 1646.773 March 8 - March 15 1638.6215 March 9 1618.4935 March 16 1625.8375 Average weekly 1635.998675 Average weekly 1637.6474

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 15.6315 manats or 0.92 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1684.0608 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium March 5 1693.3846 March 12 1695.971 March 6 1680.1493 March 13 1664.283 March 7 1672.0605 March 14 1688.219 March 8 - March 15 1691.4915 March 9 1660.458 March 16 1680.3395 Average weekly 1676.5131 Average weekly 1684.0608

