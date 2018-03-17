By Trend

Branches and offices of a number of Azerbaijani banks will operate in an enhanced mode from March 20 to March 26, 2018, Azerbaijan’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) said in a message.

Thus, more than 120 branches and offices of 26 banks will work in an enhanced mode during the Novruz holiday.

Eight branches of six banks located in Baku will operate in 24/7 mode

The list of Azerbaijani banks that will operate on public holidays.

During the holidays, a special monitoring group of the Chamber will also operate. For any problems that arise, one can contact the hotline.

Coordinator: Azer Guluyev:

Phone +994 70-922-29-99

Email: azar.guluyev@fimsa.az

