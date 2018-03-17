By Trend

Azerbaijan will supply pomegranates worth $10 million to the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) President Rufat Mammadov said at a press conference in Baku on March 16.

He said deals were also concluded for supply of pomegranate juice to Saudi Arabia.

Agreements for supply of hazelnut, worth $120,000 and $130,000, were concluded with Poland and Italy, respectively. This product will also be exported to Switzerland.

Grapes and wines for $30,000 will be exported to Kyrgyzstan under another contract, he said.

Over the recent years, Azerbaijan has been implementing comprehensive measures to increase exports. One such measure is organization of export missions and participation in foreign exhibitions with a single country stand. Thanks to participation in such exhibitions and export missions, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs concluded various contracts for supply of products to the countries of Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

---

