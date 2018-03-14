Azercell Telecom continues its regular participation at career fairs in the country.

This time, the representatives of the company supported students and graduates at a career fair held on March, 10 at Western Caspian University. Azercell has distinguished with its creative stand in the event which brought together over 50 outstanding companies. The employees of Human Resources Department of the company held information sessions for graduates wishing to get employed at Azercell and informed the visitors about the active vacancies. They informed the visitors about the recruitment process at Azercell, as well as Student Bursary and Internship Programs conducted by the company and answered their questions. The event provided an opportunity for jobseekers to get information about the existing demand for their field of specialization in labor market, build up relations with employers while the latter had a chance to shortlist potential employees.

A special training course on “Role of body language for career success” was arranged for visitors during the fair. The career fair was aimed to provide advice to the young jobseekers in their field of specialization and help them build their future career. It should be noted that Azercell Telecom always supports the talented youth in this regard. Last year the company joined 12 International Career Fairs organized by ITECA and the Ministry of Education.

